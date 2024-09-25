Central Minnesota Cemetery Tour Offers Creepy Glimpse into Area&#8217;s History

Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash

Cemeteries are creepy. And really old cemeteries are really creepy.

When I was in high school, two of my sisters would visit old cemeteries to take amazing photographs and to soak up the vibe that only an old cemetery has. Some of their  photos really felt other-worldly -- but never disrespectful. They would take pictures of old, worn tombstones, markers and statuary from decades ago.

Apparently my sisters weren't the only ones who enjoyed documenting their discoveries in the graveyard.

With the Halloween season fast approaching, the Stearns History Museum's upcoming "Sundown Cemetery Tour" promises to be a lot of spooky fun.

But more importantly, it's going to be an interesting glimpse through history.

It happens Saturday, October 12th at 5 pm at the Acacia Cemetery in Clearwater, one of the oldest cemeteries in Stearns County.

In fact, event organizers say so far in their research, they've come across birth dates in the 1700s in the cemetery. They say there are lots of fascinating people buried there and tour hosts will tell their stories and the history of the area through those stories.

To be clear, this isn't a ghost tour. It's a history-via-gravestone event. A chance to learn about our area through the lives of early settlers and pioneers.

It's still creepy.

Acacia Cemetery is at 2298 County Road 143 in Clearwater.

The cost for this hour-long tour is $10 per person, but is free to Stearns History Museum members. They'll even have hot cocoa there.

You can register at the Stearns History Museum site.

