Stearns Included in Wind Advisory for Thursday

UNDATED -- Hold on to your hat, it's going to be a windy day on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for several counties, including Stearns.

The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Northwest winds will be between 20 and 35 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 45 miles an hour.

The strongest winds will develop across western Minnesota in the morning and then spread east through noon.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could blowdown and a few power outages may result.