ST. CLOUD/MELROSE (WJON News) -- Once again this year, you have a chance to learn about the people who used to live in this area by visiting their gravesites. The Stearns History Museum is hosting its annual Sundown Cemetery Tours.

This Saturday and on Saturday, October 18th, they'll be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Caitlin Carlson says she'll be talking about a doctor buried there who is often credited as the forerunner of St. Cloud Hospital. There is also a cigar manufacturer on the tour.

Also, a person who lived in this house was a cigar manufacturer named Julius Adams, who will also be on the tour. I'm not going to give too much away about him, but I'll say he's a very interesting character, he had 18 kids, and a lot of life experience.

Carlson says she'll be stopping at about 16 gravesites, with a few other tidbits of information during the tour.

On October 11th and 25th, they'll be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose. It was originally the Melrose Burying Grounds and was founded in 1879. They changed the name to Oak Hill in 1911.

Spokeswoman Miranda Stueckrath says she's dug up some interesting stories.

We've got a few Civil War people, railroad people, we also have the Lindberghs, the grandparents of Charles Lindbergh, and I've got a great bootlegging story that I can't wait to tell.

Stueckrath says she'll be stopping at 18 graves on the tour.

The tours begin at 5:00 p.m. and last about an hour. Tickets are $10 each and free for museum members.