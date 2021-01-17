Stearns History Museum Reopening Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns History Museum is officially reopening to the public this week. Non-members will be able to return to the museum starting Thursday.

The lobby and small exhibit gallery will have free admission during the month of February. Current exhibits include the story of Japanese-American military interpreters during WWII, and a photography exhibit examining the relationship between refugees and veterans.

You can also get a sneak peek at an upcoming exhibit set to highlight businesses in St. Cloud’s Pantown neighborhood.

Reservations are recommended but not required and the museum is asking that you limit your visiting group size to ten people or less and wear masks.

The research center will also be opening by appointment only. The cost for that is $7 for non-members. Visitor hours are 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

