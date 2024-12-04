Stearns History Museum Launching New Escape Room

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum launches this year's Museum Escape Room Thursday.

The theme for this year's escape room is "Big Brother is Watching" and is based on George Orwell's book 1984.

The museum says the past has been erased and the future is looking bleak. It's up to the team to find enough historic artifacts to make yourself remember or be trapped under surveillance forever.

The escape room is for groups of six or fewer and can last up to 45 minutes each session.

The escape room will run through Saturday, December 21st and reservations are required. For reservations, visit the museum's reservation webpage.

Tickets are $25 for nonmembers or $20 for members.

SCSU Men's Basketball History in Pictures

The 10 Coolest Street Names in St. Cloud