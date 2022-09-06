Stearns History Museum Hosts Concert Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns History Museum plays host to a free concert this Saturday.

Folksinger and songwriter Dennis Warner plays a free concert this Saturday, September 10th, at 2:30 pm.

Dennis Warner’s “Beads on One String” has been distributed worldwide as a children’s book and classroom lesson plan. This summer, Warner completed a concert tour of Africa sponsored by the Utopia-STEPi Foundation.

Warner has performed at the Kennedy Center and he’s been named one of the top folk artists in the nation.

During the concert, crafters can learn simple bead art techniques and make their own art led by former elementary art teacher Kathy Gerdts-Senger.

The family-friendly event will be held outdoors on the museum grounds.

