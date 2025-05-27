Stearns County’s E-Waste Event Very Popular

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County held a one-day e-waste recycling event that proved to be very popular for local residents.

The county says the event held earlier this month at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Waite Park had 709 vehicles come through to drop off electronics.

They say that's equivalent to what they would have in a whole month.

They unloaded a car every 45 seconds nonstop from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

They filled four semi-trailers with old electronics, which were kept out of the landfill.

Eighty-three percent of the participants were residents of Stearns County.

During the event, traffic was backed up and roads were congested as people waited in line to drop off their items.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility

The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Facility is available to accept unused household products that may be dangerous, toxic or flammable and that shouldn't be placed in your garbage. Empty containers may be placed in your garbage.

The facility is free to use for residents of Stearns, Sherburne, Benton, and Mille Lacs counties.

E-waste is only accepted during special events.

