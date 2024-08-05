Storm Clean Up Continues in Stearns County
MELROSE (WJON News) -- The clean-up continues Monday after Saturday night's storms.
Stearns County says the Dairyland Trail and the Lake Wobegon Trail have a significant number of trees and branches down. They are asking you to stay off the trails. They will begin removing trees from the trails on Monday.
The Stearns County Parks Department is also assessing damage throughout the county's park system.
Meanwhile, at the Meadowlark County Club in Melrose, the clean-up of large trees was in progress for most of the day Sunday. Because of the nature and severity of the damage with equipment needed for cleanup, they are still asking you to stay away and off the course.
