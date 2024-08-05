Storm Clean Up Continues in Stearns County

Storm Clean Up Continues in Stearns County

Photo courtesy of Meadowlark Country Club

MELROSE (WJON News) -- The clean-up continues Monday after Saturday night's storms.

Stearns County says the Dairyland Trail and the Lake Wobegon Trail have a significant number of trees and branches down. They are asking you to stay off the trails. They will begin removing trees from the trails on Monday.

The Stearns County Parks Department is also assessing damage throughout the county's park system.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, at the Meadowlark County Club in Melrose, the clean-up of large trees was in progress for most of the day Sunday. Because of the nature and severity of the damage with equipment needed for cleanup, they are still asking you to stay away and off the course.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON