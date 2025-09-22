Villard man Hurt in Semi Rollover South of Cold Spring

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A truck driver from Villard had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Stearns County on Friday.

The sheriff's office received a report of a single-vehicle crash at approximately 10:40 a.m. Deputies responded to the scene on County Road 49 near River Bend Lane, about one mile south of Cold Spring.

The sheriff's office says 22-year-old Tate Reichmann was northbound on County Road 49 when he failed to negotiate a curve, entered the ditch, and rolled the tractor and trailer.

Reichmann was trapped inside the cab and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

