Stearns County Reports 1 New Death from COVID-19, 22 in Total

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 4 more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.

One of those deaths were in Stearns County, a person in their 80's, bringing our total to 22.

State health officials say there were also 862 new cases of the coronavirus, with 20 in Stearns County, 6 in Sherburne County and 2 in Benton County.

MDH says there are 301 people hospitalized with the virus, down four from the previous day, with 137 people in the ICU, down two from the day before.

Over 73,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.