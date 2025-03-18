Stearns County Prosecutors Charge Homeless Man in Fatal Stabbing

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Formal charges have been filed against a homeless man accused of fatally stabbing another man last Thursday.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 25-year-old Marquis Fisher with one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Fisher and 36-year-old Shane Brunner of St. Cloud were at a home in the 600 block of 12th Avenue North throughout the day Thursday.

At around 9:00 p.m., St. Cloud Police officers arrived to find Brunner bleeding profusely from a stab wound to his lower back.

A witness told officers Brunner and Fisher got into a fight. The witness said he saw Fisher with a large buck knife but didn't see the actual stabbing.

The witness said he stopped the fight by grabbing the knife and headbutting Fisher. Fisher fled the scene and the witness tended to Brunner until emergency responders arrived. Officers recovered the knife at the scene.

Brunner was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. He died the following morning.

Multiple agencies helped search for Fisher who was found at around 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Fisher is due in court on March 31st.

