AVON (WJON News) -- Registration is now open for the 2026 Stearns County Polar Plunge. The event will be on Saturday, February 21st, at Avon Beach starting at noon.

Funding will directly help 260 athletes from across Minnesota attend the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis.

Participants can register individually or as a team at plungemn.org. Registration is free, with a minimum fundraising goal of $75 for each participant. For anyone who wants to support but prefers to stay dry, there are "Too Chicken to Plunge" options available.

The first Polar Plunge took place at Como Lake in St. Paul in 1998. Since then, the Plunge has expanded to more than 20 locations across Minnesota. Polar Plunge events are hosted in collaboration with The Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics in the world.