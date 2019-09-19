Stearns County Judge Sentences Sex Trafficker to 25-Year Term

ST. CLOUD -- A man found guilty of trafficking women for sex has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Fifty-one-year-old Bruce Canady was found guilty of promoting prostitution, profiting from prostitution and engaging in sex trafficking.

Stearns County Judge Shan Wong Thursday cited Canady's career pattern of criminal conduct when he sentenced him to the maximum term of 25 years. A jury found Canady guilty in July.

Canady was accused of trafficking several women for sex in the St. Cloud area over the course of several months in 2018.