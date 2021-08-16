Glenwood Man Charged With Sex Crimes Involving a Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Glenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly agreeing to exchange marijuana for sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities learned of a conversation between the two when a foster parent looked through the girl's phone in June. Members of the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force then began an investigation into identifying the several men the girl was having conversations with at the time.

Authorities identified one of the men as 22-year-old Jack Christensen.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she was 15-years-old and wanted to exchange sex acts for marijuana. Court records allege Christensen convinced the girl to send him nude photos of herself and also sent her a picture of male genitalia.

Christensen was found and arrested last week. Investigators say he admitted to having the conversations with the girl and receiving the nude photos but said he had no intentions of having sex with her.

Christensen faces three felony counts. They are soliciting a child to engage in a sex act, prostitution for agreeing to hire a 13-15-year-old, and a pornography charge.

