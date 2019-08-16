St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man charged with trafficking a woman for sex in the St. Cloud area and fighting with jail staff has pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

Additional sex trafficking charges against 30-year-old Jamar Overton are still moving through the court system.

Overton has pleaded guilty to engaging in sex trafficking and receiving profits from prostitution for trafficking a woman in the spring of 2017. Overton also pleaded guilty to assaulting a corrections officer while being held in the Stearns County Jail on those charges. He'll be sentenced in September.

Overton is also charged with trafficking a woman while he was in jail so he could get bail money. Court records show he bought the woman a plane ticket to Florida in August 2017 so she could work as a prostitute and send the money to Overton. According to the criminal complaint, the woman died of an overdose while in Florida.

A motion hearing has been set in that sex trafficking case for September 27th.

