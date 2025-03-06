Stearns County Judge Sentences Man for Sexually Assaulting Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a former St. Cloud man to nine years in prison for raping a girl in the spring of 2021.

Twenty-four-year-old Weston Williams of Princeton gets credit for serving five days in the county jail.

Williams pleaded guilty to a felony count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a girl under the age of 13.

Authorities began investigating Williams in 2023 after the girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. The girl told authorities she and Williams were smoking marijuana together at a home in St. Cloud in May of 2021. The girl said she got very high and kept falling asleep. Court records show when she woke up, Williams was on top of her having intercourse.

Police were later able to access Williams's Snapchat account and learned of conversations where he admitted to the girl he knew it was wrong and shouldn't have done what he did.

