Stearns County is Turning Real IDs Faster [PODCAST]

The State of Minnesota continues to transition from a traditional drivers license/ID card to REAL ID and Enhanced IDs. The traditional IDs will no longer be accepted for domestic flights in October of 2020. REAL and Enhanced IDs will be accepted for domestic flights after October 2020. Passport books will still be needed for international air travel beyond October 2020. I talked with Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels and Stearns County License Center Supervisor Laura Laudenbach on WJON today. Listen to our conversation below.

Laura says the waiting period to receive REAL and enhanced IDS are now estimated to be approximately 1 month. Laura also explained the letter and number system used at the licensing center. Randy talked about the west side licensing center and improvements made to the drive thru option.

Learn more here.