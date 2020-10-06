Stearns County Offering Drive-Thru Ballot Drop-Off Area in Waite Park

ST. CLOUD – Due to a high number of county residents voting absentee in the Nov. 3 election, a drive-thru ballot drop-off area has been set up outside the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

The drive-thru area opened Tuesday. Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says roughly 150 people have been going into the service center to turn in absentee ballots each day, and the drop-off area was created to make the process more efficient.

Voters can drop off their own ballot and ballots for up to three other voters. Residents who are dropping off a ballot for someone else must show identification with their name and provide a signature.

The Stearns County Service Center is located at 3301 County Road 138. The drive-thru area is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Residents with questions are asked to contact the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office by calling 320-656-3920 or emailing elections@co.stearns.mn.us.