Stearns County in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has included Stearns County in a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory will start at 9:00 p.m. Thursday and last until noon on Friday.

National Weather Service

St. Cloud officially had .36" of an inch of rain on Wednesday up until midnight. We're still 3 1/2 inches below normal for precipitation for the year to date.

St. Cloud has not had any measurable snow yet this season. In a normal year, we would have had about 2.6 inches of snow by now. Last year, St. Cloud already had 15 inches of snow by this date.

National Weather Service

Snow is expected with total accumulations for some up to two inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 miles an hour.

National Weather Service

Other areas to our west will have a Winter Storm Watch, and far west central Minnesota along the border with North and South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning.