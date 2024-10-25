Stearns County Crash Sends Brooten Woman to the Hospital

BROOTEN (WJON News) -- A Brooten woman was hurt when her van crashed with another van Friday morning.

The incident happened in Brooten on Highway 55 at about 10:15 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van driven by 20-year-old Karley Hiltner collided with a second van driven by 60-year-old Jeffrey Weber of Little Falls.

Hiltner was taken to Glacier Ridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Weber was not hurt.

