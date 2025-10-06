Cold Spring Man Hurt When Car Strikes His Bicycle

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man was hurt when a car struck the bicycle he was riding.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 83-year-old David Steil was riding his bike on County Road 50 at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Steil entered the intersection at 245th Street about one mile north of Cold Spring. The sheriff's office says at the same time, 89-year-old John Wenner of Cold Spring was turning onto 245th Street from County Road 55 and struck Steil's bicycle.

The sheriff's office says Steil suffered minor injuries in the crash.

