Stearns County Authorities to Monitor Construction Zones

ST. CLOUD -- Extra law enforcement will be monitoring construction zones in Stearns County.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they have received a number of complaints about drivers ignoring the several road closed signs.

Authorities says driver through a closed construction area is unsafe for workers and drivers and potentially damages the project and in some cases private property.

Minnesota State Statue 160.2715 reads:

Except for the actions of the road authorities, their agents, employees, contractors and utilities in carrying out their duties imposed by law or contract, and except as herein provided, it shall be unlawful to: (14) drive over, through, or around any barricade, fence, or obstruction erected for the purpose of preventing traffic from passing over a portion of a highway closed to public travel or to remove, deface, or damage any such barricade, fence or obstruction.

The Sheriff's Office would like to remind drivers that road closed signs mean just that, the road is closed.

You're asked to follow the provided detour routes until the project is completed.