Unexpected Attack Leaves Stearns County Man Injured After Party

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Richmond man faces an assault charge after attacking another man after a weekend gathering.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Cold Spring and Richmond Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 17000 block of County Road 43 just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The location is north of Eden Valley.

The caller reported to authorities that he had been assaulted.

Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Osman Peralta and another man at the location. Peralta was shirtless with scratches on his chest and face. The other man had a cut on his finger.

The criminal complaint says the man, identified as J.L.P., told officers that Peralta had assaulted a third man. Peralta claimed J.L.P. assaulted him.

Officers called the victim to the scene to interview him. They say he arrived with a large cut above his eye, a swollen face, and blood clots coming from his nose.

The victim said it was his birthday, and they had been grilling earlier in the night before going to bed.

The victim said he got up later to take the trash out, and when he walked through the living room, Osman began kicking and punching the victim. He said Osman also struck J.L.P. when he tried to intervene.

The victim went to the emergency room for treatment, and Osman was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of felony 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm.

Court records don't indicate a motive behind the assault.

35 Classic Atari Games Worth a Shocking Amount of Money Here are some of the most expensive classic Atari games according to recent eBay sales. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz