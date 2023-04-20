Stearns, Benton Counties Added to Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory further south down into much of central Minnesota, including Stearns and Benton Counties.

The Advisory will be in effect until 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Total snow accumulations for the St. Cloud area will be between one and three inches.

Further north areas could see between two and six inches of snow.

Far northern Minnesota along the Canadian border is still looking at about a foot of snow total.

The St. Cloud Public Works Department has already had a big year for snow removal, check out how many miles, gallons of gas, and loads of snow they've hauled away this season.

St. Cloud needs just a little over an inch of snow with this system to make this the snowiest season in recorded history in St. Cloud. We're currently sitting and number two all-time.

