Statewide Distracted Driving Enforcement in April

UNDATED -- Extra law enforcement will be out watching for distracted drivers throughout the month of April. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says it is a statewide campaign.

While they say distracted driving is still a problem, we are getting better. Last year distracted driving contributed to 26 deaths on Minnesota roads. That compares to 75 distraction-related traffic fatalities in 2010.

They remind you the hands-free cell phone law means drivers can no longer hold their phone in their hand. You can still use voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone to make calls, text, or get directions.

The consequences for violating the hands-free law is a $100 fine for a first offense and a $300 fine for multiple violations. If you kill or seriously hurt someone you could face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.