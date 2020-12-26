State Reports 57 More COVID Deaths, 6 in Tri-County Area

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 57 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19 Thursday. Six of those deaths were in the tri-county area, three in Benton County, two in Stearns County and one in Sherburne County.

The statewide death total is now over 5,100.

Minnesota also recorded 2,170, with Stearns County having 71 new cases, Sherburne County had 32 and Benton County had 17.

Over 406,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Minnesota has completed over 5.3-million COVID-19 tests.

MDH did not report any new numbers Friday due to the holiday.