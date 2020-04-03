State Reporting Four More COVID-19 Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Four more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 related complications, bringing the total up to 22.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there are 47 new confirmed cases as well, with 789 positive tests so far. Of those cases, 410 have recovered.

The state has completed over 24,000 tests.

As for hospitalizations 156 people have needed to be in the hospital, with 86 of them still in the hospital today, and 40 of those in an ICU bed.

The median age of the hospitalized cases is 64 and the median age of the people who have died is 84.

The majority of the confirmed cases -- 32 percent -- got the coronavirus through community spread.

Locally Sherburne County has eight confirmed cases, Wright has seven, Stearns has five, and Benton has one.