State Patrol Project 20(22) Results in Over 800 Traffic Stops

Minnesota State Patrol

ST. CLOUD -- It was a busy weekend for local law enforcement.

Members of the Minnesota State Patrol, St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County and Wright County Sheriff's offices stopped 801 drivers throughout the St. Cloud area.

Of those over 800 traffic stops, 555 were for speeding (resulting in 395 citations), 7 DWI arrests and 35 unlicensed drivers.

The extra enforcement was part of Project 20(22) which looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impairment, distraction and no seat belt use.

 

