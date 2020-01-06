State Patrol: Pickup Rolls on Icy Road Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- Two people were hurt when the pickup they were riding in rolled. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 71 south of Sauk Centre in Stearns County.

Twenty-four-year-old Gary Jones of Sacred Heart was driving south when he lost control of the pickup on the icy roads.

His two passengers, 36-year-old Cassandra Jones of Echo and 12-year-old Samara Munsterman of Echo, were both taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jones was not hurt.