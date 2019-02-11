State Patrol: Pickup Rolls Multiple Times, Sends Two to Hospital

ST. JOSEPH -- A pickup rolled multiple times sending the two occupants to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:30 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 94, at County Road 138, near St. Joseph.

Fifty-three-year-old Scott Foote of Verndale was driving the pickup when he lost control of the vehicle. Foote and his passenger, 68-year-old Bruce Christiance of Lino Lakes, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.