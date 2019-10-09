HEWITT -- There was a deadly crash up in Todd County on Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 71 near Hewitt.

A Toyota Scion was traveling east on Highway 210 while an Audi A6 was going north on Highway 71. The Toyota and the Audi crashed at the intersection.

The passenger in the Toyota, 80-year-old Judith Wilhelmy of Fergus Falls, died at the scene.

The Toyota driver, 60-year-old Joseph Wilhelmy of Fergus Falls, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, 36-year-old Jennifer Bryniarski of Bertha, was taken to Wadena Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, one-year-old Irelee Bryniarski of Bertha, was not hurt.