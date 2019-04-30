State Patrol: Infant Taken to Hospital After Crash

DELANO -- The Minnesota State Patrol says an infant was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a two-vehicle crash. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 at Bridge Avenue in Delano.

An SUV driven by 16-year-old Jordan Eby was going east on the highway getting ready to turn left. A second vehicle driven by 23-year-old Garrett Schmitt was going west on the highway and going straight. Both vehicles had solid green lights when troopers say Eby turned in front of Schmitt.

An infant in Schmitt's vehicle was taken to Waconia Hospital as a precaution.