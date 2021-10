WADENA -- Seven horses were struck and killed on a highway over the weekend.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 29 near Wadena.

A cargo truck struck the horses.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Grabow says the horses belonged to the Amish community in that area.

