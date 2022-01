ONAMIA -- A six-year-old Onamia girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 near Onamia.

A vehicle driven by a 48-year-old woman from Garrison was going south on the highway when she hit the girl in the road.

Get our free mobile app

The State Patrol has not released the name of the girl or the driver yet.