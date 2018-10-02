State Investigates Fatal Police Shooting In Hastings

HASTINGS (AP) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it's investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer in Hastings.

The BCA says Hastings police officers were investigating a stabbing at a group home Monday evening. The victim of the stabbing and the suspect both lived at the home.

Authorities say the suspect fled after the stabbing and was later seen walking in Hastings. The BCA says two officers encountered the man and one of them shot the suspect, killing him. Officials haven't said what prompted the officer to shoot the suspect.

Hastings police are investigating the group home stabbing in which the victim suffered multiple lacerations. They asked the BCA to investigate the fatal police shooting.

The agency says it will review body and dash camera video.