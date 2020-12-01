State Has 22 More COVID-Related Deaths, 2 in Sherburne County

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 22 more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. Two of those deaths Monday were in Sherburne County, one person in their early 50s and one person in their early 90s. The statewide death total is now at 3,615.

The state also has confirmed 3,570 new cases of the coronavirus. Stearns County has 152 new cases, Sherburne County 45, and Benton County 32. The total number of cases is now over 322,000, however, nearly 280,000 are no longer in isolation.

Nine more people were admitted to the hospital Monday bringing the total hospitalizations to 17,111, and two people were put in the ICU bringing that total up to 3,826.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota ranks fourth nationwide for new cases per capita in the past two weeks, and one in every 133 people in Minnesota tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days.