State Fair Bringing Back Food Parade in October

FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Minnesota State Fair announced today it's following up its recent Food Parade with an encore fall-themed event in October.

the first food parade this summer was an absolute smashing success and there was a lot of demand for tickets, tickets sold out pretty quickly with the first one, so we decided that we would bring it back again this fall

The State Fair's Danielle Dullinger says the parade will once again be a drive-thru experience featuring 16 vendors.

Vendors include Turkey to Go, Fresh French Fries, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Pronto Pups, Tom Thumb Donuts, West Indies Soul Food, Minneapple Pie and Sweet Martha’s Cookies.

Tickets will be on sale by registering through a lottery process. Lottery registration is open now until noon Thursday, September 17th.