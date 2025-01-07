State Dedicated over $1.2 M to Research Bird Flu in Wildlife

State Dedicated over $1.2 M to Research Bird Flu in Wildlife

Photo by J-Photos on Unsplash

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota is approving the allocation of more than $1.2 million in lottery proceeds for the research of avian influenza in wildlife.

This funding will support researchers at the University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine as they study the growing threat posed by avian influenza.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

On Monday, health officials in Louisiana reported the first human death in the United States linked to bird flu.

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON