State Dedicated over $1.2 M to Research Bird Flu in Wildlife
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota is approving the allocation of more than $1.2 million in lottery proceeds for the research of avian influenza in wildlife.
This funding will support researchers at the University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine as they study the growing threat posed by avian influenza.
On Monday, health officials in Louisiana reported the first human death in the United States linked to bird flu.