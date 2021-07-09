State Bus Driving Competition Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The best bus drivers in the state will put their skills to the test in St. Cloud this weekend.

St. Cloud Metro Bus is hosting the 33rd Annual Minnesota State Bus Roadeo.

Get our free mobile app

Drivers will race against the clock in a challenging driving course and scored on how well they complete each task.

Winners will be announced at a banquet at the Kelly Inn.

The event is free and open to the public. The opening ceremony begins Saturday at 7:00 a.m. at St. Cloud State University.