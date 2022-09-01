Starry Stonewort Found in Another Northern Minnesota Lake

BEMIDJI -- The invasive aquatic species starry stonewort has been confirmed in another Minnesota lake.

Lake Bemidji in Beltrami County becomes the 22nd Minnesota lake to become impaired by the invasive algae.

DNR staff recently found the starry stonewort while conducting a more general survey of algae in the lake. Follow-up surveys will be taken to determine the extent of the species in the lake. If it is contained to localized areas of the lake, removal in those areas may take place.

However, starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river.

Treatment and hand-pulling can help reduce the risk of spread throughout the entire water body.

Get our free mobile app

Starry stonewort can grow to form dense mats and interfere with the recreational uses of the lake and compete with native plants.

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows