Stanley “Stan” Czech, 98, Elmdale

August 16, 1926 - October 15, 2024

Stanley “Stan” R. Czech, age 98, of Elmdale, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale with Fr. Jimmy Joseph VC officiating. Burial will be at the parish cemetery following Mass. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at St. Edwards Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Parish prayers will be at 3:30 p.m., and the Knights of Columbus will have prayers and pray the rosary at 6:45 p.m. at the church on Tuesday evening.

Stan was born on August 16, 1926 to Frank and Agnes (Panek) Czech in Elmdale. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. Stan was united in marriage to Bernetta Swanson on October 6, 1962 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale. He worked all of his life on his farm milking cows and doing fieldwork. He also helped others by witching for water. He was able to find the water, tell which direction the water was flowing and how deep it was. It was quite the experience to watch him and more interesting when he let you feel the strength of the stick. Stan was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, Bowlus American Legion Post 642, Knights of Columbus of Elmdale, Board of Directors at Elmdale Creamery Association and Mayor of the city of Elmdale. He enjoyed gardening especially growing huge cabbages for sauerkraut and the St. Francis Bizarre. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, woodworking, playing cards, speaking Polish and playing bingo. Stan had a great sense of humor, strong faith, hardworking, compassionate, and outgoing.

Stan is survived by his children, Jeffrey “Jeff” Czech of Bowlus, and Janelle (Steven) DeSmith of Brainerd; brother, Sylvester (Lucille) Czech of Little Falls; grandchildren, Melinda (Peter) Rausch of Hoven, SD, Erik DeSmith (Ellie Pahl) of Brainerd, and Cole DeSmith of Brainerd; great grandson, James Rausch; brothers in law, LeRoy “Sonny” (Diane) Swanson of Pierz and Clarence Maciej of Elmdale; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Bernetta; siblings, Dorothy Rapacz, Daniel Czech, Walter Czech, Cecilia Walstead, Lucille Opatz, Raymond Czech, and Marie Atkinson.