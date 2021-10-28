Stand Down for Veterans in St. Cloud on Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans from all over central Minnesota are invited to a Stand Down Thursday at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Spokesman Bob Behrens says it is their 36th annual expo and job fair with over 50 businesses and organizations attending.

Behrens says they are also giving away warm clothes for veterans who need them. They are expecting about 300 to 350 veterans to attend today.

He says this is the only Stand Down event that he knows of that will be held in the entire state this year.

