Stacey L. Haus, 50, Sartell

November 30, 1967 – July 8, 2018

Stacey L. Haus, age 50, St. Cloud, MN died Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Country Manor Campus, Sartell.

A celebration of Stacey’s life will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:30 PM at the Sartell Community Center, 850 19th St. S., Sartell, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Stacey was born on November 30, 1967 in Wheaton, MN. She married Mark Haus on February 20, 1999 at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Stacey worked for Stearns County as a Social Worker for 22 years. Stacey loved to read, watch her kids in band, spend time with her family and enjoyed going to the lake.

Survivors include her husband Mark Haus; children, Austin and Alyssa; sisters, Carie and Samantha; mother, Diane Weick and grandmother Betty Weick.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Merle Weick and her nephew, Nicholas Weick.

Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers.