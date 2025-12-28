Icy Roads Lead To Holiday Accident Involving Two SUVs

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Melrose couple was hurt in a crash on Christmas Day near St. Rosa. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls about a two-vehicle crash around 5:00 p.m. on County Road 17, about a quarter mile north of St. Rosa. Deputies arrived at the scene and found two severely damaged vehicles.

The Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old David Riegel of Jordan was going south in his SUV when he began to fishtail on the icy road. 57-year-old Joseph Engelmeyer of Melrose was traveling north on the road in his SUV and tried to go into the ditch to avoid Riegel. The two vehicles crashed, causing Engelmeyer to spin around and land on the driver's side in the east ditch.

Engelmeyer and a passenger in his SUV, 55-year-old Kimberly Engelmeyer, were taken to the Melrose Hospital with minor injuries. A second passenger, 17-year-old Emily Engelmeyer of Melrose, was not hurt. Riegel and his passenger, 51-year-old Michelle Spies of Jordan, were not hurt.

