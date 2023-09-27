St. Louis Park Man Sentenced to Prison in Cyberstalking Case

ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A St. Louis Park man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for cyberstalking two victims.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and court documents, between September 2020 through December 2021, 30-year-old Julyen Martin cyberstalked and threatened to kill, injure, and harass his victims.

In violation of orders of protection issued against him, Martin sent numerous threats and unwanted messages via text message and social media applications directed at the victims and their families.

Martin stated in one series of threats, “I will [expletive] up your life as long as I live. Someone better come kill me right now. Before I kill somebody. You know what I wanna do.”

As a part of his cyberstalking scheme, Martin created social media accounts posing as one of the victims online and posted harmful allegations about both victims. According to court documents, Martin also contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”), falsely alleging that one of the victims was using their work computer to view child pornography.

Martin emailed and called the victim’s employer several times claiming the victim was a pedophile being investigated for child endangerment. Martin also posed as a federal agent in furtherance of his cyberstalking scheme and claimed to be an FBI Special Agent intending to search the victim’s place of work for evidence.

Judge Nelson described the case as “one of the most vicious and cruel cyberstalking cases” she’s ever encountered.

