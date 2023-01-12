St. Louis County Man Charged with Illegally Dealing Firearms

Gavel1 loading...

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – An Aurora man has been charged with two counts of dealing firearms without a license.

According to court documents, from at least May 2019 through September 2022, 59-year-old Wayne Danielson engaged in a regular pattern and practice of buying and reselling firearms predominantly to earn a profit.

During this period, Danielson bought dozens of firearms from three different Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) within Minnesota, including multiple purchases of identical firearms. For example, Danielson purchased five Taurus G2C 9mm pistols between March 2021 and January 2022.

On May 8, 2022, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in South St. Paul. A subsequent investigation revealed that the handgun used in the shooting had been bought by Danielson on December 1, 2021.