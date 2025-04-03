St. Joseph Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash Wednesday

ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph woman was hurt when the car she was riding in crashed with a semi Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 between Avon and St. Joseph.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Traverse and a semi were both eastbound when they collided.

The semi driver, Donald Loback of Wheeler, Wisconsin, and the driver of the Traverse, 42-year-old Abdiaziz Abdulahi Elmi of St. Cloud, were not hurt.

Elmi's passenger, 48-year-old Maryan Dahir of St. Joseph, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the interstate was covered with snow and ice at the time of the crash.

 

