St. Joseph Woman Found Dead Inside Vehicle

ST. JOSEPH -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a St. Joseph woman found in her vehicle.

Authorities say 75-year-old Joyce Barnes was found Sunday afternoon in the front seat of her vehicle found stuck on the side of a dirt path in St. Wendel Township.

Investigators says Barnes had been driving on a dirt road off County Road 4, north of 352nd Street, when the road became narrower and she turned around. As she was driving back, the drivers side went off the road and became stuck in the soft ground.

The vehicle was sitting at a slant pinning the driver’s side door shut. Authorities say Barnes attempted to get out of the vehicle but was unable to open the door.

It's unknown when Barnes became stuck, but investigators believe it was within the 36-48 hours before she was found.

Her body was taken to the Mid-West Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Investigators say foul play isn't suspected.