ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The SWAT Team was in St. Joseph early Thursday morning executing a search warrant.

At about 4:30 a.m., the Stearns-Benton SWAT Team used a search warrant in the 300 block of Iris Lane Northeast.

Officers were investigating suspected weapons offenses. No other information about this incident has been released yet by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of investigators from St. Cloud, Sartell, Stearns County, Benton County, Sherburne County and Morrison County.