St. Joseph Man Faces Drugs, Gun Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Joseph man faces drugs and gun charges after he was found in a gas station bathroom passed out on the toilet.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police were called to a Holiday Station store just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The clerk told the officer that a man had gone into the bathroom at 4:30 a.m. and hadn't come out.

The officer knocked on the door but got no response. Court records show he heard snoring coming from inside and ultimately was able to enter the bathroom.

Police say he found a man sitting on the toilet, bent over at the waist and snoring loudly. The officer saw a hypodermic needle cap and metal spoon on the toilet paper holder. Police were able to wake the man up and identify him as 30-year-old Curtis Hiltner of St. Joseph.

Hiltner allegedly admitted he was using drugs.

Police then searched his backpack and found what they say was a green leafy substance, a bottle of pills and a baggie with methamphetamine. The officer also found four hypodermic needles.

A pat-down uncovered what's believed to be a rock of heroin and a loaded handgun.

Court records show Hiltner admitted he was a felon and is prohibited from having a gun. He is charged in Stearns County District Court with being a felon in possession of a gun, and two felony drug charges.